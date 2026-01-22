Left Menu

BitGo Holdings Surpasses Expectations in IPO Pricing

BitGo Holdings priced its initial public offering at $18 per share, exceeding the expected market range. The information comes from a Bloomberg News report, although Reuters has not yet verified the details.

Updated: 22-01-2026 07:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 07:35 IST
BitGo Holdings has set its initial public offering (IPO) price at $18 per share, surpassing what was initially marketed. This information, reported by Bloomberg News, indicates a strong showing for the company as it enters the public market.

While insiders have verified these details, Reuters has yet to corroborate the report independently.

The decision to price above the expected range reflects investor confidence and sets the stage for a promising market debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

