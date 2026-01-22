BitGo Holdings Surpasses Expectations in IPO Pricing
BitGo Holdings priced its initial public offering at $18 per share, exceeding the expected market range. The information comes from a Bloomberg News report, although Reuters has not yet verified the details.
The decision to price above the expected range reflects investor confidence and sets the stage for a promising market debut.
While insiders have verified these details, Reuters has yet to corroborate the report independently.
The decision to price above the expected range reflects investor confidence and sets the stage for a promising market debut.
