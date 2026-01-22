Rajasthan Police Reforms: Upholding Dignity in Detention

In a significant policy shift, the Rajasthan Police will no longer release photos of arrested individuals, according to a new directive issued by the state's Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch), Hawa Singh Ghumaria. The policy follows a Rajasthan High Court ruling stressing privacy and dignity in police procedures.

Implemented on January 21, 2026, the directive aims to protect the rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, emphasizing personal dignity even when a person is in police custody. The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) highlights that individuals remain innocent until proven guilty, and the unauthorized dissemination of their images can lead to public humiliation and violation of dignity.

The SOP places strict guidelines on police conduct, prohibiting media exposure that dehumanizes accused persons. The directive mandates sensitive treatment toward all individuals, particularly women, the elderly, and vulnerable groups. Officers are cautioned against actions contributing to media trials, ensuring that law enforcement does not compromise fundamental human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)