Kerala Protests Over Sabarimala Gold Theft Case Escalate

Police in Kerala resorted to using tear gas on Thursday to disperse Youth Congress protestors demonstrating against the state government over the Sabarimala gold theft case and other grievances. Authorities intervened after the protest escalated, with demonstrators ignoring repeated warnings to vacate the area.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan intensified his attacks on the Kerala government, calling for the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan over the gold theft controversy. The opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly earlier today, reiterating demands both inside and outside the legislative building for accountability.

Satheesan referenced a November court judgment criticizing the swift repair of a temple idol, alleging that the Devaswom Board and government manufactured a crisis. He accused the Chief Minister's office of exerting pressure on the Special Investigation Team to delay the inquiry.

The Congress leader also criticized the CPI(M) for its silence over party leaders implicated in the theft, insinuating that disciplinary action might expose the involvement of a senior leader. Satheesan clarified that while not implicating the Chief Minister directly, he accused him of protecting the accused officials.

UDF members disrupted Kerala Assembly proceedings today, displaying placards and chanting slogans. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court dismissed bail requests for former TDB officials, and the Enforcement Directorate intensified its probe, conducting raids across states over alleged money laundering linked to the stolen temple gold.

The Sabarimala gold theft scandal concerns a loss of about 4.54 kilograms of gold from temple artefacts. It came into the spotlight during an investigation into a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, revealing discrepancies between the donated and used gold. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

