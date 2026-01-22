PhonePe's Monumental IPO: A Leap Forward for India's Digital Payments Landscape
Walmart plans to reduce its stake in PhonePe by 12% during the company's much-anticipated IPO, while Microsoft and Tiger Global will divest entirely. The offering, India’s largest since October, aims to raise $1.5 billion, valuing PhonePe at $15 billion and marking a significant milestone in the fintech sector.
In a landmark move, Walmart will reduce its stake in the Bengaluru-based digital payments giant, PhonePe, by about 12%, while Microsoft and Tiger Global are set to exit completely during the company's impending initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO, expected to be India's biggest since last October, is poised to raise up to $1.5 billion, ultimately valuing PhonePe at approximately $15 billion. This strategic move is a key development for PhonePe, a leader in India's digital payments sector, competing against titans like Google Pay and Paytm. The company plans to list by mid-2026.
PhonePe's IPO is anticipated to set a precedent in India's digital payments domain, potentially opening doors for other fintech unicorns considering a public market debut. With an impressive market share and a robust financial trajectory highlighted by significant revenue growth and a positive free cash flow, PhonePe is solidifying its position in the competitive fintech ecosystem.
