Revolutionizing Retail: ALGOSTRA Launches India's First Fully Customizable Algo Trading Platform

Definedge Securities Broking introduces ALGOSTRA, India's pioneering fully customizable algorithmic trading platform for retail traders. Launched shortly after SEBI's framework, it aims to empower retail investors who have been largely excluded from the algorithmic trading space dominated by institutional and proprietary traders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:40 IST
Definedge Securities Broking, a Pune-headquartered brokerage, has unveiled ALGOSTRA, India's first fully customizable algorithmic trading platform designed specifically for retail traders.

Launched with no platform fees, ALGOSTRA arrives on the market three months after SEBI's 2025 regulation permitted retail investor access to algorithmic trading. This offering could transform the retail trading landscape by granting retail investors systematic advantages previously restricted to institutional and proprietary traders, who currently dominate the market with massive profit shares, as per SEBI's findings.

Prashant Shah, CEO & Co-founder of Definedge Securities, emphasizes that ALGOSTRA equips traders to fully automate their trading strategies, ushering in a new era of transparency and performance for retail investors.

