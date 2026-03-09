Sebi Reassures Amidst Super-Volatility

Amidst global financial unrest triggered by the West Asia conflict, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey called on investors to remain composed, citing India's solid economic underpinnings. Speaking at an event marking 30 years of NIFTY 50, Pandey noted India's resilience in the face of worldwide uncertainties.

Pandey acknowledged the "dramatic super-volatility" affecting local markets due to disruptions in key shipping channels and oil supply shocks. Nonetheless, he reassured that India's strongest economic traits have historically helped cushion against global tremors, providing stability in domestic financial markets.

Reflecting on the mid-1990s—a turning point for India's financial markets—Pandey credited the establishment of the NSE with ushering in technology-driven trading and greater transparency. He underscored reforms that built a robust, efficient market system during India's early economic liberalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)