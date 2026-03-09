Sebi Reassures Amidst Super-Volatility
During a celebration of 30 years of NIFTY 50, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey urged investors to remain calm amidst global volatility caused by the West Asia conflict. He emphasized India's strong economic fundamentals and highlighted the transformative developments in the financial markets since the mid-1990s.
- Country:
- India
Amidst global financial unrest triggered by the West Asia conflict, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey called on investors to remain composed, citing India's solid economic underpinnings. Speaking at an event marking 30 years of NIFTY 50, Pandey noted India's resilience in the face of worldwide uncertainties.
Pandey acknowledged the "dramatic super-volatility" affecting local markets due to disruptions in key shipping channels and oil supply shocks. Nonetheless, he reassured that India's strongest economic traits have historically helped cushion against global tremors, providing stability in domestic financial markets.
Reflecting on the mid-1990s—a turning point for India's financial markets—Pandey credited the establishment of the NSE with ushering in technology-driven trading and greater transparency. He underscored reforms that built a robust, efficient market system during India's early economic liberalization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kharge Calls for Urgent Discussion on India's Energy Security Amid West Asia Conflict
Premadasa Urges India's Influence in West Asia Conflict
Mehbooba Mufti Offers Condolences at Iranian Embassy Amid West Asia Conflict
Fadnavis: Assuring Energy Security Amid West Asia Conflict
Opposition Walkout Sparks Tension in Rajya Sabha Over West Asia Conflict