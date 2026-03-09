Left Menu

Sebi Reassures Amidst Super-Volatility

During a celebration of 30 years of NIFTY 50, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey urged investors to remain calm amidst global volatility caused by the West Asia conflict. He emphasized India's strong economic fundamentals and highlighted the transformative developments in the financial markets since the mid-1990s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:25 IST
Sebi Reassures Amidst Super-Volatility
Sebi Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst global financial unrest triggered by the West Asia conflict, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey called on investors to remain composed, citing India's solid economic underpinnings. Speaking at an event marking 30 years of NIFTY 50, Pandey noted India's resilience in the face of worldwide uncertainties.

Pandey acknowledged the "dramatic super-volatility" affecting local markets due to disruptions in key shipping channels and oil supply shocks. Nonetheless, he reassured that India's strongest economic traits have historically helped cushion against global tremors, providing stability in domestic financial markets.

Reflecting on the mid-1990s—a turning point for India's financial markets—Pandey credited the establishment of the NSE with ushering in technology-driven trading and greater transparency. He underscored reforms that built a robust, efficient market system during India's early economic liberalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes for Supreme Court Backing on Migrant Protection Revocation

Trump Administration Pushes for Supreme Court Backing on Migrant Protection ...

 United States
2
Controversial Dismissal: Accusations and Denials at the NTSB

Controversial Dismissal: Accusations and Denials at the NTSB

 United States
3
India's Geopolitical Tightrope: Navigating West Asia's Tumult

India's Geopolitical Tightrope: Navigating West Asia's Tumult

 India
4
Blaze Rages Through Ambernath Chemical Plant: A Narrow Escape from Tragedy

Blaze Rages Through Ambernath Chemical Plant: A Narrow Escape from Tragedy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026