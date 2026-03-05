Zuari Agro Chemicals Settles Financial Misrepresentation Allegations with Sebi
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd resolved allegations of financial misreporting with Sebi by paying a Rs 1.2 crore settlement. Key executives also settled for Rs 1.7 crore collectively. Allegations included incorrect financial reporting and undisclosed transactions. The company and individuals accepted debarment from market activities as part of the settlement.
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) concerning allegations of financial statement misrepresentation, paying Rs 1.2 crore. The agreement involves a three-month voluntary ban on participating in the securities market, as confirmed by Sebi's official statement.
Four senior executives, including former Managing Director Sunil Sethy and CFO R K Gupta, collectively paid Rs 1.7 crore alongside accepting a market ban. Sebi's investigations indicated financial discrepancies and lack of disclosures concerning related-party transactions, prompting the charges.
Following a review by Sebi's committees, the settlement terms were finalized, enabling Zuari Agro Chemicals and the executives to resolve the proceedings without admitting guilt, contingent upon the payments.