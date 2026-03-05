Zuari Agro Chemicals Settles Financial Misrepresentation Allegations with Sebi

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) concerning allegations of financial statement misrepresentation, paying Rs 1.2 crore. The agreement involves a three-month voluntary ban on participating in the securities market, as confirmed by Sebi's official statement.

Four senior executives, including former Managing Director Sunil Sethy and CFO R K Gupta, collectively paid Rs 1.7 crore alongside accepting a market ban. Sebi's investigations indicated financial discrepancies and lack of disclosures concerning related-party transactions, prompting the charges.

Following a review by Sebi's committees, the settlement terms were finalized, enabling Zuari Agro Chemicals and the executives to resolve the proceedings without admitting guilt, contingent upon the payments.