India's Hypersonic Marvel: DRDO Showcases LR-AShM Missile
The DRDO's long-range anti-ship hypersonic missile (LR-AShM) will be featured at the 77th Republic Day parade. This missile boasts indigenous avionics and sensors, is designed for Indian Navy's coastal needs, and achieves hypersonic speeds. The parade will also highlight DRDO's naval technologies tableau.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:24 IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to showcase its long-range anti-ship hypersonic missile (LR-AShM) during the 77th Republic Day parade.
This advanced missile, capable of hitting both static and moving targets, features indigenous avionics and sensor systems.
Emphasizing the domestic engineering prowess, the DRDO's missile system plays a crucial role in enhancing the Indian Navy's capabilities.