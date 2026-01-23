Left Menu

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Former President Donald Trump has filed a $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon. He claims they ceased banking services for political reasons after his presidency. The suit, filed in Florida, alleges account closures led to financial disruptions in Trump’s businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-01-2026 01:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 01:44 IST
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal move, former President Donald Trump has initiated a $5 billion lawsuit against banking giant JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon. The lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade County court, accuses JPMorgan of terminating banking services for Trump and his enterprises due to political biases.

The suit alleges that the abrupt closure of multiple accounts in February 2021, just a month after Trump's presidency, led to severe financial disruptions, forcing urgent relocations of funds. Trump asserts that discussions with Dimon promised clarity, which was not delivered, leading to further grievances.

JPMorgan, in a statement, refutes the claims, stating that account closures stem from legal or regulatory concerns rather than political motives. The case underscores a growing tension between politics and the banking sector, spotlighting the controversial issue of 'debanking' and its implications on reputational risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Strategic Investment in Greenland's Future

EU's Strategic Investment in Greenland's Future

 Belgium
2
Trump's Aspirin Intake Sparks Bruise Concerns After Davos Incident

Trump's Aspirin Intake Sparks Bruise Concerns After Davos Incident

 Global
3
Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

 Russia
4
EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026