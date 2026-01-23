Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

In a significant legal move, former President Donald Trump has initiated a $5 billion lawsuit against banking giant JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon. The lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade County court, accuses JPMorgan of terminating banking services for Trump and his enterprises due to political biases.

The suit alleges that the abrupt closure of multiple accounts in February 2021, just a month after Trump's presidency, led to severe financial disruptions, forcing urgent relocations of funds. Trump asserts that discussions with Dimon promised clarity, which was not delivered, leading to further grievances.

JPMorgan, in a statement, refutes the claims, stating that account closures stem from legal or regulatory concerns rather than political motives. The case underscores a growing tension between politics and the banking sector, spotlighting the controversial issue of 'debanking' and its implications on reputational risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)