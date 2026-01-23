Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Global stock markets experienced an upswing on Thursday as President Trump stepped back from plans to impose tariffs and military control over Greenland, providing relief to investors. The MSCI's global equities gauge reported an uptick, and the U.S. dollar saw a slight dip in value amid these developments.

Economic indicators showed the U.S. economy growing faster than previous estimates, with the GDP increasing by 4.4% in the third quarter. Consumer spending and corporate profits also rose, although unemployment claims increased slightly. Market watchers viewed these as signs of resilience following recent tensions over Greenland.

The financial markets reacted positively, with significant gains across major U.S. indices. The Dow Jones rose by 410 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also showed notable increases. Though gold prices rose and oil prices fell, the overall sentiment remained cautious as investors awaited more clarity on international agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)