Global Aid Fuels Sri Lanka's Cyclone Recovery

Sri Lanka has garnered significant foreign aid totaling LKR 8.5 billion post-Cyclone Ditwah. Contributions from 47 countries, spearheaded by the US, bolster reconstruction efforts. Damage from the cyclone, including extensive infrastructure loss and fatalities, underscores the urgent need for the substantial international assistance being provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:18 IST
Sri Lanka has secured LKR 8.5 billion (about USD 27.5 million) in international contributions for post-cyclone reconstruction, a senior finance ministry official confirmed on Friday.

The aid, sourced from 47 countries with the US leading, is aimed at repairing damage inflicted by Cyclone Ditwah, which caused significant devastation in late November last year.

Secretary to the Treasury Harshana Suriyapperuma highlighted the extensive assistance received from global donors, noting that relief programs are being implemented to restore livelihoods and infrastructure. Additionally, insurance claims worth LKR 45 billion were filed by cyclone victims, with a significant portion already processed.

