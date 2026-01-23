Left Menu

UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

UK shares ended higher as President Trump softened his stance on Greenland and optimism rose for a Ukraine peace deal. The FTSE 250 hit a four-year high, and media stocks rose. Ukraine-exposed companies surged amid trilateral talks, while domestic data bolstered market confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UK shares closed higher Thursday as President Donald Trump softened his stance on Greenland, and optimism about a potential Ukraine peace deal buoyed market sentiment. The FTSE 250 index rebounded 1.3% to a four-year high after recent geopolitical strains, while the FTSE 100 rose marginally by 0.1%.

Media stocks climbed 1.9%, boosted by a 5.8% increase in Future's shares following the company's announcement of plans to acquire Sheerluxe. Ukrainian-exposed stocks also saw notable gains, with Wizz Air surging 9% and Ferrexpo rising 13.3% ahead of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S.

Technology firm Computacenter's shares surged 10% thanks to a positive profit forecast, while engineering firm Senior rose 8.7% after its profit outlook was raised. Despite some sectors seeing gains, heavyweight energy shares fell due to declining oil prices, and EU leaders considered reevaluating U.S. ties post-Trump's Greenland comments.

