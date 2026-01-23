IIFL Finance: Strong Q3 Rebound with 20% PAT Growth and Positive Outlook

IIFL Finance has announced a solid performance in its Q3FY26 results, marked by a 20% increase in profit after tax (PAT) quarter-over-quarter, reaching Rs. 501 Cr. The company's consolidated asset under management (AUM) rose 9% to ₹98,336 Cr, driven by significant growth in the gold loans sector.

Improvements in asset quality were notable, with a reduction in non-performing assets, resulting in a decline from 2.14% to 1.60%. Additionally, IIFL has exited high-risk segments and shifted focus to more secure avenues like gold and mortgages, demonstrating strategic recalibration efforts.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed a 'B+' rating for IIFL Finance while upgrading the outlook from Stable to Positive. Interim dividends have been declared at ₹4 per share, equating to a 200% payout, highlighting financial strength and positive growth momentum.

