IIFL Finance: Strong Q3 Rebound with 20% PAT Growth and Positive Outlook

IIFL Finance reported a robust Q3FY26 performance, with a 20% quarter-on-quarter PAT increase to Rs. 501 Cr. The company's asset quality improved significantly, while AUM grew by 9%. Focus on gold loans drove growth, supported by strong capital and liquidity. S&P Global Ratings upgraded IIFL's outlook to Positive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
IIFL Finance has announced a solid performance in its Q3FY26 results, marked by a 20% increase in profit after tax (PAT) quarter-over-quarter, reaching Rs. 501 Cr. The company's consolidated asset under management (AUM) rose 9% to ₹98,336 Cr, driven by significant growth in the gold loans sector.

Improvements in asset quality were notable, with a reduction in non-performing assets, resulting in a decline from 2.14% to 1.60%. Additionally, IIFL has exited high-risk segments and shifted focus to more secure avenues like gold and mortgages, demonstrating strategic recalibration efforts.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed a 'B+' rating for IIFL Finance while upgrading the outlook from Stable to Positive. Interim dividends have been declared at ₹4 per share, equating to a 200% payout, highlighting financial strength and positive growth momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

