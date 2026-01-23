Critical Juncture: The Future of India's Climate Resilient Agriculture

India's renowned NICRA programme for climate resilience in agriculture stands at a significant turning point, needing strategic oversight and farsighted planning, according to ICAR Director General M L Jat.

During a review workshop, Jat unveiled a new digital initiative, the Atlas of Climate Adaptation in Indian Agriculture (ACASA-India), aiming to provide farmers with precise, data-driven adaptation strategies.

With initiatives like NICRA and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, India's focus on integrated science, policy, and technological innovation has bolstered agricultural resilience, offering a blueprint for global adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)