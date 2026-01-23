IndusInd Bank Navigates Challenges Amid Leadership Changes and Asset Realignment

IndusInd Bank, a private sector lender, announced a significant 90% decline in its December quarter net profit to Rs 127.98 crore. The fall is attributed to heightened stress within its microfinance portfolio and a reduction in its loan book.

This decline comes amidst a period of restructuring for the Hinduja group-promoted bank, which has faced leadership changes following fraud discoveries. Efforts are underway to 'right-size' the balance sheet by eliminating costly liabilities.

Despite these challenges, the bank aims to align its growth trajectory with the system by FY27, while new management appointments seek to stabilize and propel future development.