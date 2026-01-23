DCB Bank's Profitable Surge: Net Gains Reflect Strong Performance

DCB Bank, a prominent private sector lender, announced a significant 22% increase in its net profit, recording Rs 185 crore for the December 2025 quarter. This marks a substantial rise from Rs 151 crore in the same period last year. The bank's impressive performance showcased growth in core financial areas.

Net interest income saw an increase to Rs 625 crore compared to Rs 543 crore from the prior year, alongside non-interest income rising to Rs 221 crore from Rs 184 crore. Despite the positive financial figures, the bank experienced a minor uptick in provisions, growing to Rs 74 crore from the year-ago period.

Asset quality demonstrated improvement, with the gross non-performing assets ratio enhancing to 2.72% from 2.99% a year earlier. Capital adequacy was robust at 15.84%, with the core buffer standing at 13.45%. However, DCB Bank's stocks saw a 3.31% drop, closing at Rs 182.60 on the BSE, despite a slight market correction.

(With inputs from agencies.)