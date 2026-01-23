Left Menu

HCLTech to Enhance Financial Services with Finergic Acquisition

HCLTech announces acquisition of Singapore-based IT firm Finergic Solutions for 19 million SGD, aligning with its strategy to bolster financial service capabilities. The transaction, set to close by April 2026, aims to enhance HCLTech's expertise in core banking and wealth management, leveraging Finergic's niche capabilities.

Updated: 23-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:42 IST
IT giant HCLTech has announced its plan to acquire Singapore's Finergic Solutions Pte, an IT services and consulting firm, for a total of 19 million Singapore dollars, approximately 136 crore rupees.

This acquisition is strategically aimed at enhancing HCLTech's focus on financial services, particularly in core banking and wealth management fields. The deal is expected to be finalized by April 30, 2026, according to company sources.

HCLTech's integration of Finergic's specialized skills with its existing strengths is anticipated to significantly boost service delivery across the financial services and wealth management sectors. This move intends to leverage advanced AI-native workflows for next-generation, platform-enabled solutions.

