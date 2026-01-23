HCLTech to Enhance Financial Services with Finergic Acquisition

IT giant HCLTech has announced its plan to acquire Singapore's Finergic Solutions Pte, an IT services and consulting firm, for a total of 19 million Singapore dollars, approximately 136 crore rupees.

This acquisition is strategically aimed at enhancing HCLTech's focus on financial services, particularly in core banking and wealth management fields. The deal is expected to be finalized by April 30, 2026, according to company sources.

HCLTech's integration of Finergic's specialized skills with its existing strengths is anticipated to significantly boost service delivery across the financial services and wealth management sectors. This move intends to leverage advanced AI-native workflows for next-generation, platform-enabled solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)