Kashmir's Power Restoration: A Battle Against Nature's Fury

Kashmir experienced a major power outage due to severe gusty winds and snowfall, causing the electricity supply demand to plummet. The affected infrastructure led to a massive restoration effort, achieving around 80% recovery of the network by Friday evening. Efforts continue amidst challenging weather in affected districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir's electricity network faced significant challenges after severe gusty winds and snowfall disrupted the power supply on Thursday night, leading to an unprecedented demand drop to just 93 MW, well below the average of 1650 MW.

The power disruption was exacerbated by damage to 33kV and 11kV feeders, with gusty winds causing rooftops to collide with power lines, further complicating restoration efforts. As of Friday morning, only 24% of the sub-transmission network was active, with the majority of feeders under fault.

Restoration efforts commenced early Friday, with officials prioritizing essential services. By 6 pm, approximately 80% of the network was restored. The fierce weather, particularly in Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, and Budgam, continues to impede efforts due to heavy snowfall and impaired vehicular movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

