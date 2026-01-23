Geopolitical Uncertainty Shakes FTSE 100 Despite Mining Gains
However, mining stocks flourished with significant gains. As a result of global tensions, precious metal miners enjoyed a surge as investors sought safe-haven assets amid rising gold and silver prices.
The UK's FTSE 100 closed with losses on Friday, marking the end of a three-week winning streak, as geopolitical uncertainties and tariff concerns plagued investor sentiment. The blue-chip index closed down 0.07% after a prior 3.5% gain, its longest rally since August.
The FTSE 250 also saw a drop, slipping 0.2% from a recent peak, resulting in a flat week overall. Investor wariness followed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff threats, which he later dismissed, yet concerns persisted about potential impacts on the market. Most sectors, particularly banks, ended lower by week's end.
Conversely, commodity-linked sectors performed well. Energy stocks rose by 0.8%, mirroring higher oil prices. Precious metal miners experienced a 2% growth boost as gold and silver prices soared, reflecting investor caution amidst geopolitical tension. The sector saw an impressive 11.3% weekly rise, the largest since November.