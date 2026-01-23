Left Menu

Geopolitical Uncertainty Shakes FTSE 100 Despite Mining Gains

The UK's FTSE 100 ended its three-week winning streak due to geopolitical uncertainties and tariff threats, closing down 0.07%. However, mining stocks flourished with significant gains. As a result of global tensions, precious metal miners enjoyed a surge as investors sought safe-haven assets amid rising gold and silver prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 closed with losses on Friday, marking the end of a three-week winning streak, as geopolitical uncertainties and tariff concerns plagued investor sentiment. The blue-chip index closed down 0.07% after a prior 3.5% gain, its longest rally since August.

The FTSE 250 also saw a drop, slipping 0.2% from a recent peak, resulting in a flat week overall. Investor wariness followed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff threats, which he later dismissed, yet concerns persisted about potential impacts on the market. Most sectors, particularly banks, ended lower by week's end.

Conversely, commodity-linked sectors performed well. Energy stocks rose by 0.8%, mirroring higher oil prices. Precious metal miners experienced a 2% growth boost as gold and silver prices soared, reflecting investor caution amidst geopolitical tension. The sector saw an impressive 11.3% weekly rise, the largest since November.

