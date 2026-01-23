Left Menu

Bank of Japan's Policy Shakeup Sends Dollar Tumbling Against Yen

The dollar fell significantly against the yen, dropping 1.14% to 156.6, during a tumultuous trading day after the Bank of Japan decided to keep interest rates unchanged. Earlier, the yen had plunged to near 18-month lows, hitting 159.2 per dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:05 IST
Bank of Japan's Policy Shakeup Sends Dollar Tumbling Against Yen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On a day marked by financial turbulence, the dollar saw a sharp decline against the yen, slumping by 1.14% to 156.6. This depreciation occurred following the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain current interest rates.

Earlier, the yen had hit lows not seen in almost a year and a half, weakening to 159.2 against the dollar. Market volatility was palpable as investors reacted to the Bank of Japan's unexpected stance.

Analysts suggest the decision reflects ongoing caution about economic conditions, playing a critical role in the currency fluctuation witnessed throughout the trading session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

 Global
2
Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

 India
3
Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

 Global
4
Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026