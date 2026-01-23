Left Menu

Michigan AG Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Oil Giants

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against major oil companies, accusing them of decades-long collusion to suppress competition from renewable energy and electric vehicles. The suit targets BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell, and the American Petroleum Institute, alleging cartel-like behavior to forestall renewable technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:24 IST
Michigan AG Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Oil Giants

In a significant legal move, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an antitrust lawsuit against four major oil companies. The lawsuit alleges that these companies have colluded for decades to stifle competition from renewable energy sources, particularly electric vehicles.

The lawsuit filed in a U.S. District Court in western Michigan names BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell, and the American Petroleum Institute. It accuses the companies of acting as a cartel to reduce renewable energy production and hinder electric vehicle technologies in the U.S.

Past innovations by Exxon and strategic patent acquisitions by Chevron, which allegedly sought to limit the development of battery technologies for EVs, are highlighted in the suit. The actions of oil giants and regulatory shifts under different administrations are cited as further constraints on the emerging renewable energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

 Global
2
Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

 India
3
Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

 Global
4
Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026