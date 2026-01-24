Market Jitters: Yen's Spike, Oil Surge, and Gold's Record High

Japan's yen witnessed a significant rise against the dollar, as speculation grew over possible governmental intervention to stabilize the currency. This volatility was marked by sudden spikes, prompting rumors of financial maneuvering to support the yen against the greenback.

Oil markets saw a surge as prices climbed nearly 3% due to U.S. President Donald Trump's intensified sanctions on Iran. The geopolitical tension further swung market sentiments, driving investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold, which reached an unprecedented high.

Meanwhile, global equities showed mixed results after a turbulent week. Wall Street ended unevenly amidst domestic and international uncertainties, with eyes set on upcoming economic reports and Federal Reserve meetings pivotal to future financial forecasts.