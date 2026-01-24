Pentagon's Strategic Shift: South Korea to Take Lead in Deterrence

The Pentagon is poised to redefine its role in the security landscape of Northeast Asia, as indicated by a recent policy document released on Friday. The National Defense Strategy, which steers the Pentagon's policies, outlines a 'more limited' U.S. role in deterring North Korea, passing more responsibility to South Korea.

According to the document, South Korea is deemed capable of assuming primary responsibility for the deterrence of North Korea, relying on significant but reduced U.S. support. The shift underscores a significant change in the power dynamics on the Korean Peninsula.

This strategic adjustment aligns with the United States' broader objective of updating its military presence in the region, marking a notable pivot in Pentagon policy. The move reflects America's evolving defense strategy and its commitment to empowering regional allies.

