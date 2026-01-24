Left Menu

Noida Car Fire Causes Traffic Chaos, Driver Escapes Unharmed

A late-night car fire in Noida's Sector 25A disrupted traffic briefly. The driver, from Hastinapur village, escaped uninjured. Local police and fire services quickly managed the situation, extinguishing the flames and restoring normal traffic within an hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:09 IST
Noida Car Fire Causes Traffic Chaos, Driver Escapes Unharmed
A firefighter trying to douse the fire in the car in Noida. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A vehicle caught fire in Noida's Sector 25A late Friday night, leading to a temporary traffic disruption in the area, as confirmed by the UP Police.

The incident occurred under the Sector-24 police station's jurisdiction, where smoke was initially spotted coming from the car before it ignited. The vehicle was being driven by Rahul Sharma Gyanchand, a resident of Hastinapur village in Meerut district. Fortunately, he managed to escape unharmed before the fire intensified.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported. Upon receiving the alert, police and fire departments swiftly arrived on the scene to bring the blaze under control. Officials stated that the fire was successfully extinguished, restoring normal traffic flow after about an hour, once the vehicle was cleared from the area.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026