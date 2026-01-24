Noida Car Fire Causes Traffic Chaos, Driver Escapes Unharmed

A vehicle caught fire in Noida's Sector 25A late Friday night, leading to a temporary traffic disruption in the area, as confirmed by the UP Police.

The incident occurred under the Sector-24 police station's jurisdiction, where smoke was initially spotted coming from the car before it ignited. The vehicle was being driven by Rahul Sharma Gyanchand, a resident of Hastinapur village in Meerut district. Fortunately, he managed to escape unharmed before the fire intensified.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported. Upon receiving the alert, police and fire departments swiftly arrived on the scene to bring the blaze under control. Officials stated that the fire was successfully extinguished, restoring normal traffic flow after about an hour, once the vehicle was cleared from the area.