MLA Slams NHAI Over Highway Project Failures Amid Severe Weather

In a scathing critique, Chenani-Ghordi MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia accused the Udhampur district administration and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) engineers of neglect and substandard work in highway projects. This, he claimed, was particularly evident in the Chenani-Ghordi region, where heavy snowfall and rains have led to severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Mankotia said that persistent appeals from local residents to rectify issues in the national highway's underpass have fallen on deaf ears despite India's rising reputation under Nitin Gadkari's leadership. Temporary fixes like overnight motor installations have not resolved ongoing problems, with safety systems such as adequate lighting still lacking. He called for stringent action from Minister Gadkari against responsible officials.

Heavy snowfall in Udhampur over recent days worsened the plight of commuters, as faulty lighting and waterlogged highways compounded safety concerns. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway faced closures due to adverse weather conditions, halting traffic at various points. Furthermore, snowfall disrupted air travel, affecting operations at Srinagar Airport and leading to flight cancellations.

