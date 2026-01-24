Left Menu

Wedding Woes: Family Feud Sparks Violent Clash

A wedding procession was attacked due to a longstanding family feud, resulting in injuries to six family members. The incident took place in Gautam Buddh Nagar district and involved a dispute between Jaganpur village families. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:07 IST
Wedding Woes: Family Feud Sparks Violent Clash
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in the Dadri area, a wedding procession turned violent over an old family feud, resulting in injuries to at least six people. The attack, executed with sticks, took place on Friday night when the processional convoy reached Rampur Fatehpur village, according to police reports.

Authorities say a longstanding dispute between two families from Jaganpur village triggered the altercation. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been filed against 34 named and 15 unidentified individuals after the assault led to several guests being injured. No gunshot or stab wounds were reported.

The incident, partially captured on video, shows men wielding sticks amid the chaos of the wedding festivities. The police are currently verifying the authenticity of the footage. The dispute centers around a complaint by Devendra, whose family was allegedly attacked by Jeevan Pal and his associates during the wedding reception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026