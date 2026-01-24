Wedding Woes: Family Feud Sparks Violent Clash

In a startling incident in the Dadri area, a wedding procession turned violent over an old family feud, resulting in injuries to at least six people. The attack, executed with sticks, took place on Friday night when the processional convoy reached Rampur Fatehpur village, according to police reports.

Authorities say a longstanding dispute between two families from Jaganpur village triggered the altercation. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been filed against 34 named and 15 unidentified individuals after the assault led to several guests being injured. No gunshot or stab wounds were reported.

The incident, partially captured on video, shows men wielding sticks amid the chaos of the wedding festivities. The police are currently verifying the authenticity of the footage. The dispute centers around a complaint by Devendra, whose family was allegedly attacked by Jeevan Pal and his associates during the wedding reception.

(With inputs from agencies.)