Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q3 Financial Performance: Steady Profit Growth Amidst Economic Shifts

Kotak Mahindra Bank, India's prominent private sector lender, has reported a 4% increase in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ending December 2025, reaching Rs 3,446 crore. The bank's total income for this period rose to Rs 16,741 crore, compared to Rs 16,050 crore in the previous year, as per its latest regulatory filing.

Despite the steady profit growth, the bank faced a decline in its Net Interest Margin (NIM), which stood at 4.54%, down from 4.93% a year earlier. However, the bank achieved notable improvements in asset quality, with its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio moderating to 1.30% from 1.50%.

On a consolidated basis, Kotak Mahindra Bank's profit increased by 5% to Rs 4,924 crore, including estimated costs aligned with the new Labour Code. Total Customer Assets Under Management expanded to Rs 7,87,950 crore, indicating the bank's continued growth trajectory amidst changing economic landscapes.

