Kerala's Economic Leap: Vizhinjam Port Enters New Phase

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the second phase of Vizhinjam International Seaport, highlighting its pivotal role as the state's economic backbone. The project, supported by Adani Ports, aims to enhance global trade links and boost local employment, overcoming challenges like natural disasters and the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:58 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/Adani Group). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially launched the second phase of the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Saturday, describing it as a crucial economic asset for the state. The inauguration was also attended by Union Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.

During his address, CM Vijayan emphasized Kerala's resilience in transforming criticisms into successful projects, citing the cooperative stance of Adani Ports towards developing Vizhinjam port. He declared that this initiative marks Kerala's progressive journey, projecting Vizhinjam as a burgeoning international port.

The Chief Minister detailed the port's economic benefits, including job creation and enhanced local development, crediting the state's robust development approach despite adversities like natural disasters and COVID-19. He anticipated increased revenue and tourism with upcoming infrastructure expansions, positioning Vizhinjam as a key national port.

