Protests Resurface: Finning Workers Block Chilean Mining Route Again

Striking Finning workers have resumed their blockade of the access road to Chile's major copper mines, Escondida and Zaldivar. The protest is impacting the transportation of supplies and personnel. The strike, ongoing since early this month, has caused significant disruptions in mining operations.

Updated: 24-01-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:27 IST
Protests Resurface: Finning Workers Block Chilean Mining Route Again
  • Country:
  • Chile

Contract workers at Finning, a machinery contractor, resumed their blockade on the access road to Chile's Escondida and Zaldivar copper mines on Saturday, according to industry sources.

The protest was previously cleared by police on Friday but has resumed, causing transport disruptions between the mines and Antofagasta.

The strike, initiated by Union No. 2 members at Finning, has disrupted shifts and travel, with BHP acknowledging delays but not commenting further.

