Protests Resurface: Finning Workers Block Chilean Mining Route Again

Contract workers at Finning, a machinery contractor, resumed their blockade on the access road to Chile's Escondida and Zaldivar copper mines on Saturday, according to industry sources.

The protest was previously cleared by police on Friday but has resumed, causing transport disruptions between the mines and Antofagasta.

The strike, initiated by Union No. 2 members at Finning, has disrupted shifts and travel, with BHP acknowledging delays but not commenting further.