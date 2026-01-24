Saket Court Halts Alleged Defamatory Video Against Guruji Ka Ashram Trust

The Saket District Court in Delhi has ordered the immediate takedown of a YouTube video deemed defamatory towards the Guruji Ka Ashram Trust and its late founder, 'Guruji'. The court's injunction prevents the re-upload or distribution of the video by the defendants and platform intermediaries during the legal proceedings.

Judge Sachin Mittal explained that swift action was necessary due to the rapid spread of content on digital platforms. YouTube and Google, listed as defendants, must delete the video and related content within two days. The court has also restricted all parties, including channel associates and agents, from publishing similar defamatory material until the case concludes.

The order addresses not just known parties but also unknown entities, emphasizing the threat of irreparable harm to the Trust's reputation. Launched by the Trust's trustee, the lawsuit seeks permanent injunctions and defamation damages, with the next hearing set for February 2026. Karanjawala & Co., representing the Trust, highlighted the urgency of preventive measures to curb further reputational damage, leading the court to grant the requested reliefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)