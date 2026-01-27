Tata Power Renewable Achieves 10 GW Milestone in EPC Projects

In a significant milestone, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has announced the successful execution of 10 GW in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects to date. The projects include 9.7 GW of solar power and 290 MW of wind power, indicating robust growth in the renewable energy sector.

During the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, commissioned 1.88 GW of EPC renewable energy capacity. This marks a 33 percent increase compared to the 1.4 GW commissioned during the same period in the previous fiscal year, showcasing significant progress in delivering clean energy solutions.

Noteworthy achievements in the third quarter include 941 MW of newly completed renewable energy projects, representing a 139 percent surge from the 393 MW installed in the same quarter the previous year. Major projects completed include collaborations with NHPC, NLC, and SJVNL, along with a wind project in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

