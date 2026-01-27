Left Menu

Tata Power Renewable Achieves 10 GW Milestone in EPC Projects

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) announced reaching the landmark of executing 10 GW in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects. This achievement includes 9.7 GW of solar and 290 MW of wind projects, revealed during an increase in performance in FY26 compared to FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:15 IST
Tata Power Renewable Achieves 10 GW Milestone in EPC Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has announced the successful execution of 10 GW in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects to date. The projects include 9.7 GW of solar power and 290 MW of wind power, indicating robust growth in the renewable energy sector.

During the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, commissioned 1.88 GW of EPC renewable energy capacity. This marks a 33 percent increase compared to the 1.4 GW commissioned during the same period in the previous fiscal year, showcasing significant progress in delivering clean energy solutions.

Noteworthy achievements in the third quarter include 941 MW of newly completed renewable energy projects, representing a 139 percent surge from the 393 MW installed in the same quarter the previous year. Major projects completed include collaborations with NHPC, NLC, and SJVNL, along with a wind project in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026