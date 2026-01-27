French Cognac Producers Uproot Vines Amidst Falling Demand

In a strategic move to tackle reduced demand, French cognac producers are uprooting their vines to cut output. This decision is primarily driven by trade disputes affecting international markets.

Tariffs resulting from tension among the European Union, the United States, and China have hit cognac sales hard, with an anti-dumping probe further diminishing brandy sales in China.

Financial incentives are being provided to vineyard owners to mitigate losses, with the French agriculture ministry and the main cognac growers' association offering compensation for each hectare destroyed.

