U.S. Set to Ease Sanctions on Venezuela's Energy Sector Amid Oil Deal Talks
The U.S. plans to lift some sanctions on Venezuela's energy sector to facilitate a $2 billion oil supply deal and a $100 billion reconstruction plan. This comes after delays in individual licensing, and the impending reform of Venezuela's oil law promises further investments and trade expansion.
In a significant policy shift, U.S. officials are preparing to issue a general license that will ease sanctions on Venezuela's energy sector, potentially boosting oil production and expanding exports. This move is part of an effort to pave the way for a major $2 billion oil supply deal between Caracas and Washington.
The initial approach of granting individual license exemptions has caused delays, with numerous companies, including Chevron and Repsol, applying for permissions to expand their operations. The U.S. Treasury Department and White House have yet to comment on the progress of lifting these sanctions.
A reform of Venezuela's oil law, recently approved in an initial vote, is anticipated to further unlock investments and facilitate higher output and exports. This development signifies an important turn in U.S.-Venezuelan relations, opening doors for substantial trade and reconstruction efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
