Tragedy in Panchhat: The Unspoken Toll of Financial Strain
An 11-year-old boy in Panchhat village died by suicide after his father refused his request for money to buy kite string. The incident occurred as the family prepared for the elder son's birthday. Police are investigating the case to understand the circumstances leading to the tragedy.
In a tragic incident from Panchhat village, an 11-year-old boy died by suicide after a dispute over money. The boy, identified as the younger son of Jarnail Singh, sought to purchase kite 'manjha' but was denied the funds by his father, who urged him to focus on studies.
The heartbreaking event unfolded as the family was gearing up for the elder son's birthday celebrations. The refusal led to a drastic reaction from the minor, resulting in his untimely death, according to the local police authorities.
Police officer Gurdip Singh, in charge of the Panchhat village police post, stated that further investigations are being conducted to fully understand the sequence of events. Authorities aim to bring clarity to this grievous incident that underscores the pressures faced by children in financially struggling households.
