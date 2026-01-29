Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Soars with 15.1% ROI
In 2025, Norway's sovereign wealth fund achieved a remarkable 15.1% return on investment, equating to 2.36 trillion crowns or $247.42 billion, according to Norges Bank Investment Management.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund has reported a 15.1% return on investment for the year 2025, marking a significant financial achievement. This impressive gain translated into 2.36 trillion Norwegian crowns ($247.42 billion), according to the announcement made by Norges Bank Investment Management on Thursday.
The fund's growth is indicative of strategic investment decisions and favorable market conditions. Such a substantial return highlights the fund's role in bolstering Norway's financial standing and economic stability, providing insights into future investment strategies.
As global economies navigate uncertain waters, the performance of the Norwegian fund demonstrates robust management and positions the country as a fiscal powerhouse. Investors and policymakers will be closely watching its next moves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
