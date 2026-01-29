China's 'Three Red Lines' Policy Ends, Sparking Real Estate Surge
China has discontinued its 'three red lines' policy for property developers, intended to control debt levels but resulted in a steep debt crisis. The announcement has led to a significant surge in the shares of real estate firms. However, experts caution that financing challenges remain amid ongoing market adjustments.
China has ended its 'three red lines' policy, which restricted property developers' debt levels, causing a widespread debt crisis. The move has led to a surge in stocks of real estate companies, such as China Aoyuan and Logan Group.
The 'three red lines' were debt ratio caps aimed at curbing unchecked borrowing. Although the policy's termination may bring some relief, industry experts warn of persisting funding challenges due to cautious financial institutions and continued market adjustments.
The real estate sector is undergoing significant transformation as Chinese authorities call for policy measures to stabilize the economy. However, new home prices have continued to decline, highlighting the sector's ongoing struggles.
