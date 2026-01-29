Strategic Crop Diversification: Aligning Agronomy with Market Demands

The recent Economic Survey advocates for a strategic shift towards voluntary crop diversification, steering away from changes in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and maintaining procurement processes. By realigning farm supports with changing consumption trends and prioritizing environmental sustainability, India could bolster its self-reliance on key agricultural commodities.

Targeting the eastern and central regions initially, the plan suggests offering farmers financially appealing alternatives to traditional crops such as rice and wheat. These areas possess favorable agro-ecological conditions for crops like pulses, oilseeds, and maize which could thrive and aid in lessening import dependencies.

A Centre-State partnership could achieve successful diversification, leveraging fiscal savings and infrastructure investment. The survey emphasizes transitioning procurement dependency to market-driven solutions, encouraging private investment while safeguarding food security through adaptive procurement strategies.

