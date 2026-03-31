Uttar Pradesh Government to Launch Rabi Season Crop Procurement at MSP from April 7

The Uttar Pradesh government announced it will begin procurement for the 2026-27 rabi season, targeting key crops like pulses and oilseeds, starting April 7. This initiative, focused on securing remunerative prices for farmers, reflects the state's commitment to agricultural development.

State Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi clarified procurement details, noting MSPs of Rs 5,875 for gram, Rs 7,000 for lentil, Rs 6,200 for mustard, and Rs 8,000 for tur. Procurement targets include 2.24 lakh metric tonnes for gram and 6.77 lakh metric tonnes for lentil, among others.

Transparency is to be ensured through Aadhaar-enabled POS machines for direct benefit transfers to farmers. Additional measures include a new seed park, allocation of fertilizer stocks, and distribution of subsidized seeds, underlining efforts to bolster the agriculture sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)