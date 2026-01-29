Norway's Wealth Fund Reports Remarkable 2025 Gains
In 2025, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, announced a profit of 2.36 trillion crowns ($247 billion). The increase was primarily driven by tech, financial, and basic materials stocks. US Treasury holdings also grew, despite global economic concerns.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the globe's largest, declared an impressive profit of 2.36 trillion crowns ($247 billion) for 2025. Although slightly under its 2024 record, the growth was fueled by strong performances in technology, financial, and basic materials sectors.
The fund invests Norway's oil and gas revenues across global markets, despite geopolitical tensions influencing its US Treasury holdings. These holdings rose to $199 billion in late 2025, maintaining the fund's connection to America's financial markets.
Norges Bank Investment Management, responsible for the fund's operations, reported varied returns across different asset classes, with significant gains noted in equity and renewable energy investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- sovereign fund
- wealth
- investment
- economy
- stocks
- tech
- growth
- finance
- geopolitical
ALSO READ
L&T Stocks Surge 4% Amid Robust Revenue Growth
Economic Survey: India to Grow 7.4% in FY26, Fastest Major Economy for 4th Year
Redefining Influencer Economy: The Future with Trendweave
Deezer's AI Breakthrough: Combating Music Fraud with Revolutionary Detection Technology
Unlocking the Potential: Transforming India's Nascent Concert Economy