Norway's Wealth Fund Reports Remarkable 2025 Gains

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the globe's largest, declared an impressive profit of 2.36 trillion crowns ($247 billion) for 2025. Although slightly under its 2024 record, the growth was fueled by strong performances in technology, financial, and basic materials sectors.

The fund invests Norway's oil and gas revenues across global markets, despite geopolitical tensions influencing its US Treasury holdings. These holdings rose to $199 billion in late 2025, maintaining the fund's connection to America's financial markets.

Norges Bank Investment Management, responsible for the fund's operations, reported varied returns across different asset classes, with significant gains noted in equity and renewable energy investments.

