Sabalenka Charges into Australian Open Final

Aryna Sabalenka, the world's top-ranked tennis player, triumphed over Elina Svitolina in a decisive 6-2, 6-3 victory, advancing to the Australian Open final.

This win sets Sabalenka up for a chance at her third title at Melbourne Park, as she awaits a formidable challenge from either Elena Rybakina or Jessica Pegula in the championship match on Saturday.

Sabalenka's performance reaffirms her status as a dominant force in tennis, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming final.

(With inputs from agencies.)