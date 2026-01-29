Left Menu

Sabalenka Charges into Australian Open Final

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one tennis player, secured her spot in the Australian Open final by defeating Elina Svitolina. She aims for her third title at Melbourne Park as she prepares to face either Elena Rybakina or Jessica Pegula in the final on Saturday.

29-01-2026
Aryna Sabalenka, the world's top-ranked tennis player, triumphed over Elina Svitolina in a decisive 6-2, 6-3 victory, advancing to the Australian Open final.

This win sets Sabalenka up for a chance at her third title at Melbourne Park, as she awaits a formidable challenge from either Elena Rybakina or Jessica Pegula in the championship match on Saturday.

Sabalenka's performance reaffirms her status as a dominant force in tennis, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

