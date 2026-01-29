Massive Exchange: Over 1,000 Bodies Exchanged Between Russia and Ukraine
Russia has returned over 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine in exchange for 38 Russian soldiers' bodies. This report, broadcast by Russian TV channel RT, highlights the ongoing efforts to manage war casualties between the two nations. Reuters has not independently confirmed this information.
Russia returned over 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, swapping them for the remains of 38 Russian soldiers, Russian state TV channel RT reported on Thursday.
The exchange signifies the ongoing negotiations and humanitarian efforts during the conflict, aiming to provide closure for grieving families on both sides.
However, the account remains unverified by independent sources, with Reuters unable to confirm the report at present.
