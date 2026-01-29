Left Menu

Revamping Regulatory Governance: The Impact of the Securities Markets Code Bill

The proposed Securities Markets Code (SMC) Bill aims to transform regulatory governance beyond the securities market across wider financial and administrative sectors. It seeks to consolidate and replace existing laws, promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency while expanding Sebi's board and standardizing regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A sweeping transformation in regulatory governance could be on the horizon with the introduction of the proposed Securities Markets Code (SMC) Bill. According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, this legislation could become a benchmark for governance across financial and administrative sectors if enacted effectively.

Highlighting the Bill's implications, the Survey emphasizes the potential to restore trust among regulators, market participants, and investors. The SMC Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, aims to consolidate three existing securities laws to create a robust framework focusing on transparency, independence, and investor protection.

Expanding the Sebi board and revising regulatory standards are pivotal aspects of the proposed Code. Under this Bill, Sebi must conduct periodic external evaluations of its regulations, ensuring proportionality and accountability. This framework could position India's regulatory model as a trailblazer in global financial oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026