Delhi HC Demands Answers on Flouting of 2018 Bird Slaughter Ban at Ghazipur Mandi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other relevant bodies to respond within two weeks to contempt allegations over the continued slaughter of birds at Ghazipur Murga Mandi, in defiance of a 2018 court directive. The court warned that failure to provide satisfactory replies could lead to contempt proceedings.

A Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, scrutinized submitted photographs and questioned the apparent disregard of its September 2018 order prohibiting bird slaughter in the area. The Chief Justice expressed grave concern over the situation, underscoring the court's demand for strict compliance.

Animal welfare activist Gauri Maulekhi, who filed the contempt petition, presented evidence indicating that illegal slaughter continues. In defense, Advocate Tushar Sannu, representing the Municipal Corporation, asserted that actions are being taken against violators, and reassured that any unlicensed or non-compliant slaughterhouses would face stringent measures.

In response to the hearing, the Bench mandated that comprehensive affidavits detailing compliance efforts be filed by all parties within two weeks. The 2018 ruling had highlighted significant environmental infractions at the Mandi and mandated a cessation of bird slaughter until a compliant market is developed.