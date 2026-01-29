Left Menu

Blue-Chip Index Gains: Financial Stocks Propel FTSE 100 Upwards

The FTSE 100 climbed 0.5% on Thursday, driven by financial and commodity stocks, as UK investors reviewed mixed corporate earnings. Investment firms led performance, with 3i Group soaring 10.5%. Political accords between the UK and China aim to boost economic ties, impacting stocks like AstraZeneca.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:25 IST
Blue-Chip Index Gains: Financial Stocks Propel FTSE 100 Upwards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.5% on Thursday, buoyed by strong performances in financial and commodity stocks. This follows a previous session's loss of the same margin, as investors dissected mixed corporate earnings reports.

Investment firms were standout performers, with the sector index rising 4%. Notably, 3i Group surged 10.5%, marking its biggest single-day gain in over six months, following a robust third-quarter update. Among banking stocks, Lloyds Banking Group saw a 1.2% rise after it reported a better-than-expected 12% increase in annual profit.

In geopolitical developments, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and China's President Xi Jinping are spearheading a reset in economic relations, highlighted by a major AstraZeneca investment. Mining stocks also rose, with indexes for precious and industrial metals reaching significant highs. Meanwhile, energy stocks saw a 1.8% uplift amid concerns over U.S.-Iran tensions potentially affecting oil supply.

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026