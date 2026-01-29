Left Menu

Slice Revolutionizes Indian Banking with Digital-First Ecosystem

Slice is transforming the Indian banking landscape by focusing on digital-first solutions that integrate savings, credit, and investments. With innovative products like a UPI-focused credit card and high-return savings accounts linked to the RBI repo rate, slice addresses consumer demands for transparency, speed, and ease, setting new benchmarks in the financial sector.

Updated: 29-01-2026 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, Indian consumers are redefining their banking priorities, emphasizing speed, transparency, and digital integration over traditional metrics like branch density. Leading this transformative wave is 'slice,' a UPI-first bank that seamlessly incorporates savings, credit, and investment into a cohesive digital experience.

Notably, slice offers India's first savings account linked to 100% of the RBI repo rate, ensuring returns that reflect the true economic environment. Through a wholly digital, low-cost operating model, it provides consumers with real-time growth on savings, instant liquidity, and transparent, zero-balance accounts.

Furthermore, slice extends access to formal credit through a UPI credit card designed for everyday use, promoting financial inclusion. With features like no-cost EMI, cashback rewards, and digital fixed deposits, the bank aligns closely with evolving consumer expectations, signaling a new era in India's banking sector.

