Canara Bank Sees Robust Profit Surge Amid Retail Loan Growth

State-owned Canara Bank reported a 25% increase in consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter. Retail loan growth led to a jump in net and non-interest incomes. Asset quality continued to improve with a reduced non-performing assets ratio and overall capital adequacy remaining strong at 16.50%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:29 IST
Canara Bank, a state-owned financial institution, announced a 25% rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter, hitting Rs 5,254 crore. In comparison, the same period last year saw profits at Rs 4,214 crore, signaling a strong performance over the year.

While the core net interest income showed a modest increase of 1.13%, the non-interest income surged 36% to Rs 7,900 crore, significantly bolstered by treasury profits through investment sales. The retail loan segment, particularly vehicle and auto loans, spearheaded this growth amid a 13.59% rise in global advances.

Asset quality showed marked improvement as fresh slippages reduced significantly and the gross non-performing assets ratio dropped to 2.08%. Despite a dip in stock prices, Canara Bank marked a robust quarter with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.50% as of the end of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

