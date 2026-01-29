Canara Bank Sees Robust Profit Surge Amid Retail Loan Growth

Canara Bank, a state-owned financial institution, announced a 25% rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter, hitting Rs 5,254 crore. In comparison, the same period last year saw profits at Rs 4,214 crore, signaling a strong performance over the year.

While the core net interest income showed a modest increase of 1.13%, the non-interest income surged 36% to Rs 7,900 crore, significantly bolstered by treasury profits through investment sales. The retail loan segment, particularly vehicle and auto loans, spearheaded this growth amid a 13.59% rise in global advances.

Asset quality showed marked improvement as fresh slippages reduced significantly and the gross non-performing assets ratio dropped to 2.08%. Despite a dip in stock prices, Canara Bank marked a robust quarter with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.50% as of the end of 2025.

