Rajya Sabha's 270th Session: A Call for Decorum and Constructive Debate

The Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, C.P. Radhakrishnan, has emphasized the necessity for parliamentary decorum and cogent debate as the 270th Session of the Rajya Sabha, the Budget Session of Parliament, commences. Addressing the assembly, Radhakrishnan celebrated India's rapid growth trajectory, predicting its emergence as the third-largest global economy, and highlighted the crucial role of parliamentarians in steering the country's economic policies.

Reflecting on the President's Address, Radhakrishnan described it as setting crucial priorities for the nation. He noted that the Rajya Sabha is poised to engage in legislative and deliberative activities over 30 sittings, focusing extensively on the examination of the Union Budget 2026-27 and proposed government legislation. Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees will rigorously scrutinize the Demands for Grants from various Ministries and Departments, urging Members to contribute meaningfully in these discussions both in the House and committee settings.

Addressing the session's legislative agenda, Radhakrishnan noted the importance of a thorough and dedicated engagement with numerous significant bills. The Chairman emphasized the remarkable responsibility on Members to efficiently use their time to reflect the aspirations of their constituents, advocating for parliamentary oversight of the highest standard. Radhakrishnan reiterated the call for maintaining decorum and underlined the importance of respectful and substantive parliamentary debates. He invoked Mahatma Gandhi's vision of democracy as disciplined and enlightened, aiming for a productive session with the cooperation of parliamentary leaders and Members to advance towards a prosperous Bharat.

