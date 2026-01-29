Left Menu

Rajya Sabha's 270th Session: A Call for Decorum and Constructive Debate

The Vice-President of India, C.P. Radhakrishnan, urges Members of Parliament to maintain discipline and engage in thoughtful debate as the 270th Session of Rajya Sabha begins. Emphasizing India's economic growth, he calls for a productive review of the Union Budget 2026-27 and legislative proposals to fulfill national priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:59 IST
Rajya Sabha's 270th Session: A Call for Decorum and Constructive Debate
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, C.P. Radhakrishnan, has emphasized the necessity for parliamentary decorum and cogent debate as the 270th Session of the Rajya Sabha, the Budget Session of Parliament, commences. Addressing the assembly, Radhakrishnan celebrated India's rapid growth trajectory, predicting its emergence as the third-largest global economy, and highlighted the crucial role of parliamentarians in steering the country's economic policies.

Reflecting on the President's Address, Radhakrishnan described it as setting crucial priorities for the nation. He noted that the Rajya Sabha is poised to engage in legislative and deliberative activities over 30 sittings, focusing extensively on the examination of the Union Budget 2026-27 and proposed government legislation. Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees will rigorously scrutinize the Demands for Grants from various Ministries and Departments, urging Members to contribute meaningfully in these discussions both in the House and committee settings.

Addressing the session's legislative agenda, Radhakrishnan noted the importance of a thorough and dedicated engagement with numerous significant bills. The Chairman emphasized the remarkable responsibility on Members to efficiently use their time to reflect the aspirations of their constituents, advocating for parliamentary oversight of the highest standard. Radhakrishnan reiterated the call for maintaining decorum and underlined the importance of respectful and substantive parliamentary debates. He invoked Mahatma Gandhi's vision of democracy as disciplined and enlightened, aiming for a productive session with the cooperation of parliamentary leaders and Members to advance towards a prosperous Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026