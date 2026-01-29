Left Menu

Solar Slowdown: Spain Faces Rooftop Installation Decline

Spanish households and companies installed fewer rooftop solar systems last year due to the withdrawal of tax deductions, resulting in a decline after previous growth driven by subsidies. Inflation and lower energy prices further impacted installations, with smaller systems experiencing the greatest drop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:16 IST
Solar Slowdown: Spain Faces Rooftop Installation Decline
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's solar industry is experiencing a downturn in rooftop installations following the removal of key tax deductions, industry group UNEF reported on Thursday. The sector reached a total installed capacity of 9.3 gigawatts as installation rates slowed in 2025, echoing the end of a growth spurt seen in 2022, fueled by generous subsidies.

The waning impact of subsidies led to fewer new installations, exacerbated by inflation affecting household budgets and decreasing energy prices, which reduced incentives to cover initial costs. Last year, 1,139 megawatts of new rooftop capacity were added, marking a 3.7% decrease from 2024.

The decline was mostly seen in smaller domestic systems, which fell by 17%, while industrial users slightly increased capacity by 0.7% over the previous year. UNEF emphasized the importance of fiscal incentives, regulatory changes, and support for shared solar projects to sustain the sector's momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big AI’s energy problem triggers call for market controls

AI-integrated digital twins redefine modern manufacturing systems

Smart homes and grids turn to AI to cut carbon and balance demand

AI in education still struggles with fairness, clarity and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026