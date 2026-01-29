Brazil's Lula to undergo cataract surgery on Friday

‌Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula ⁠da Silva will undergo cataract ​surgery on his ‍left eye on Friday, ⁠his ‌office ⁠said in a ‍statement on Thursday.

The ​80-year-old leader underwent ⁠preoperative tests ⁠on Thursday morning, the statement ⁠added.

