Brazil's Lula to undergo cataract surgery on Friday

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will undergo cataract surgery on his left eye on Friday, his office said in a statement on Thursday.
The 80-year-old leader underwent preoperative tests on Thursday morning, the statement added.
