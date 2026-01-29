Economic Survey's focus on digital addiction, mental health is timely and necessary: Experts

By Shalini Bhardwaj The Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in Parliament by the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, flagged digital addiction as a growing concern for youth health.

"Mental Health crisis is closely linked with digital addiction, which is the degrading mental health of the youth. There is a high prevalence of social media addiction among those aged 15-24, with multiple India and global studies confirming it," Economic Survey stated. Doctors highlighted the need for role modelling by adults, media literacy in education, limits on recreational screen use, physical activity, and policy-level interventions to address what they described as a growing but largely silent public health and productivity challenge.

Dr Samir Parikh, Chairperson of the Fortis National Mental Health Programme and Adayu, stressed that addressing excessive digital use must begin at home and in schools. "Addressing excessive digital use among young people has to begin with role modelling. Parents, teachers, and adults must be mindful of their own screen habits, as children often mirror their behaviour. Equally important is integrating media literacy into education by helping young people question content, assess credibility, and understand influence. Encouraging healthy lifestyles through physical activity, sports, and outdoor play, along with greater creativity in education beyond screens, can be helpful in reducing excessive digital use. Finally, building meaningful relationships by encouraging peer interactions, friendships, and family time remains critical to emotional well-being and balanced digital engagement."

Highlighting preventive healthcare measures, Dr Manisha Arora, Director - Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi, said limiting recreational screen time was essential to prevent long-term health complications. "From a prevention perspective, limiting recreational screen time to no more than two hours a day is a key step. Patients should be encouraged to incorporate short walks of 10-15 minutes, two to three times daily, even indoors if necessary. Mindful eating without screens is equally important, along with replacing sugary beverages with water. Regular movement breaks during prolonged sitting hours, adequate physical activity, and prioritising 7-8 hours of quality, uninterrupted sleep can collectively make a significant difference in preventing long-term metabolic complications," Dr Arora said.

Dr Meghana Phadke Sultania, Senior Consultant and Head, Unit III - Pediatrics and Adolescent Health at Asian Hospital, said the Survey's findings mirrored what clinicians were witnessing daily. "As a psychiatrist, I am not surprised by what the Survey says about digital addiction in children. I see this problem growing quietly inside homes and classrooms. Many parents come to me saying, "My child does not listen," or "My child cannot focus." When we talk more, the story is often the same late nights on the phone, gaming for hours, scrolling before sleep. The child is not weak or careless. The child is tired. Their brain is always "on".Excessive screen time gradually affects sleep, memory, and attention. Children wake up without energy. In school, they feel restless. At home, they become irritable or withdrawn. Some stop enjoying simple things like playing outside or talking to family," she said.

"What worries me most is the loss of real connection. Children are connected online but disconnected emotionally. This can lead to anxiety, low confidence, anger, and loneliness. Young people between 15 and 24 are the most affected because their brains are still developing," she added. Dr. Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director, Paras Health & Co-Chair, FICCI Healthcare Committee, said, "The Economic Survey's focus on mental health is timely and necessary. Screen addiction, anxiety and behavioural disorders among children and young adults are emerging as a silent productivity risk. Policy must now move beyond awareness to action -- mandating physical activity in schools, strengthening counselling infrastructure, guiding parental screen use, and holding digital platforms accountable for mental harm."

The Survey notes that the government has taken multiple measures to address this issue. For instance, Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States), launched by the MoHFW in October 2022, offers a 24/7 toll-free mental health helpline (14416) across all states and UTs, connecting callers to trained professionals at no cost. The Tele-MANAS app, launched in 2024, further expanded access. The service has received over 32 lakh calls since its launch, reflecting its relevance and impact. The SHUT (Service for Healthy Use of Technology) Clinic at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, provides specialised care for excessive and compulsive technology use, focusing on adolescents and young adults. It also conducts free online sessions for parents to support healthier screen-time practices. The Online Gaming (Regulation) Act, 2025, represents a major step to address digital addiction and financial harm among youth, the Ministry of Finance said in a release.

Recognising the importance of data, the upcoming Second National Mental Health Survey (NMHS), led by NIMHANS and commissioned by MoHFW, is expected to generate empirical and actionable insights into the prevalence of mental health issues in the Indian context. (ANI)

